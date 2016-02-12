SBS Polish

The Rise of Superbugs

SBS Polish

Public Domain/Wikimedia

Public Domain/Wikimedia Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2016 at 5:53pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Magda Dejneka, Signe Dean
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Before the advent of antibiotics 70 years ago, an infected paper cut could mean a death sentence. Drugs revolutionized medicine; life-threatening infections could be prevented and treated within days. But now, more and more bacteria are learning how to avoid antibiotics. How do we face this growing problem?

Published 12 February 2016 at 5:53pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Magda Dejneka, Signe Dean
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...