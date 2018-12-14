The SBS National Languages Competition winners Source: SBS
Published 14 December 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
By Anna Sadurska, Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Five young Australian language students have been selected as the winners of the third annual SBS National Languages Competition. The winners were selected from around 4,000 entries representing 80 languages. Selected across five age categories, the winning entries were chosen based on their creative approach and unique stories. Winners are: Ayaan Khan from Geelong English Language Centre, VIC (Age 4-7, English) Harneep Kaur from Creekside K-9 College, VIC (Age 8-12, Punjabi) Summer Frisch from Cairns School of Distance Education, NSW (Age 13-15, Italian) Kelsey Booth from St Margaret AGS, QLD (Age 16-18, Mandarin) Georgia Leyendekkers who recently graduated from Murdoch University, WA (Age 18+, Indonesian).
Published 14 December 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
By Anna Sadurska, Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share