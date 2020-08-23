The secret of grandma's recipe ...

Milch und Fleisch, early 20th century, Jewish Museum of Australia Collection 11069 Source: Jewish Museum of Australia
Published 23 August 2020 at 5:27pm, updated 24 August 2020 at 12:44pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kasia Pajzderska, producer and director of documentaries, collects materials for a film about Polish Jews and their descendants living in Melbourne.
Published 23 August 2020 at 5:27pm, updated 24 August 2020 at 12:44pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share