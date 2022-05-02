SBS Polish

The seven-day isolation causes a chronic shortage of staff

: Small businesses in virus hot spots face difficulties without significant rent relief Source: SBS

Published 2 May 2022 at 5:22pm
By Gareth Boreham.
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases means that supermarket workers, at all levels in the supply chain, are also having to isolate themselves when they come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Consequently, many people are unable to show up for work. Business leaders across the country have come together to urgently review the rules for close contact with COVID-19 patients.

