The seven-day isolation causes a chronic shortage of staff

: Small businesses in virus hot spots face difficulties without significant rent relief Source: SBS
The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases means that supermarket workers, at all levels in the supply chain, are also having to isolate themselves when they come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Consequently, many people are unable to show up for work. Business leaders across the country have come together to urgently review the rules for close contact with COVID-19 patients.
