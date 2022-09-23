SBS Polish

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 September 2022

SBS Polish

Russia Ukraine

Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Source: AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 3:24pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS

Current reports and information on the situation in Ukraine by SBS Polish.

Published 23 September 2022 at 3:24pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine

Sytuacja w Ukrainie - podsumowanie 23 września 2022

SBS Polish News

SBS News in Polish, 23 September 2022

SBS Polish News

Wiadomości - SBS News, 23 września 2022

adam mickiewicz.jpg

From the 'Romantic Lover' series - episode 4 'Conversation'