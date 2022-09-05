The situation in Ukraine - summary 5 September 2022

The front line is very wide and runs along 2,500 kilometres, and active hostilities are raging along the 1,300-kilometer line. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defence Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar. Ukrinform.
Published 5 September 2022 at 2:51pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
