SBS Polish

The situation in Ukraine - summary 5 September 2022

SBS Polish

The front line is very wide and runs along 2,500 kilometers, and active hostilities are raging along the 1,300-kilometer line..jpg

The front line is very wide and runs along 2,500 kilometres, and active hostilities are raging along the 1,300-kilometer line. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defence Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar. Ukrinform.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2022 at 2:51pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Current reports and information on the situation in Ukraine by SBS Polish.

Published 5 September 2022 at 2:51pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022