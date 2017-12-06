The sky of Barcelona painter

SBS Polish

Piotr Perski

Piotr Perski Source: P.Perski

Published 6 December 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 6 December 2017 at 4:27pm
By Joanna Todisco
Available in other languages

Piotr Perski is a Polish, internationally renowned painter, whose works have been exhibited in Barcelona, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Germany, Cyprus and Poland. On show for one day only, will be a small, but lavish body of work of his Mediterranean cityscapes, on canvas & paper. Polish Club Ashfield, Sunday 10 December 2017 Exhibition viewing 2 pm Artist talk 3 pm

