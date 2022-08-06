SBS Polish

'The Sound of One Hand Clapping '

Kristof Kaczmarek

Kristof Kaczmarek in 'The Sound of One Hand Clapping' Credit: MIFF

Published 6 August 2022 at 4:29pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Kristof Kaczmarek talks about his role in the film 'The Sound of One Hand Clapping' by Richard Flanagan. The film is screening at the International Film Festival in Melbourne ...

MIFF Ambassador Special Screening: The Sound of One Hand Clapping
ACMI, Fed Square
