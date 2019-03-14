SBS Polish

'The Sparrow Garden' Part 1

The Sparrow Garden

Published 14 March 2019 at 11:13am, updated 14 March 2019 at 12:33pm
By Peter Skrzynecki
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
'The Sparrow Garden' Part 1 Peter Skrzynecki. 'The Sparrow Garden', the book by Australian author Peter Skrzynecki is a powerful memoir of the migrant child who travels from the Displaced Persons camps of Germany to the suburban of outer Sydney. 3 excerpts of the book (Polish translation Marianna Łacek) is presented by Andrzej Siedlecki. Part 1

