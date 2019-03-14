'The Sparrow Garden' Part 2

Source: 'The Sparrow Garden'
Published 14 March 2019 at 11:52am, updated 14 March 2019 at 12:39pm
By Peter Skrzynecki
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
‘The Sparrow Garden’, the powerful memoir of the migrant. Australian author Peter Skrzynecki was born in 1945 in Germany and came to Australia in 1949. 3 exceprts of the book (Polish translation Marianna Łacek) is presented by Andrzej Siedlecki. Part 2
Published 14 March 2019 at 11:52am, updated 14 March 2019 at 12:39pm
By Peter Skrzynecki
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share