'The Sparrow Garden". Part3

Wrobli Ogrod

Source: Wrobli Ogrod

Published 14 March 2019 at 12:24pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 12:47pm
By Peter Skrzynecki
Available in other languages

'The Sparrow Garden' . From the Displaced Persons camps of Germany to Sydney’s suburb. The story of the migrant life. The book by Australian author Peter Skrzynecki was translated by Marianna Lacek, presented by Andrzej Siedlecki. Part 3

