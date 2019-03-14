'The Sparrow Garden". Part3

Source: Wrobli Ogrod
Published 14 March 2019 at 12:24pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 12:47pm
By Peter Skrzynecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'The Sparrow Garden' . From the Displaced Persons camps of Germany to Sydney’s suburb. The story of the migrant life. The book by Australian author Peter Skrzynecki was translated by Marianna Lacek, presented by Andrzej Siedlecki. Part 3
Published 14 March 2019 at 12:24pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 12:47pm
By Peter Skrzynecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share