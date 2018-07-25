The Star of Courage for the Thai Rescuers

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, Mr Craig Challen (left) and Dr Richard Harris (right). Source: AAP
Cave diving mates Richard Harris and Craig Challen and seven other Australians were rewarded for their courageous roles in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thai cave with bravery medals and Australia's highest civilian honour on Tuesday.
