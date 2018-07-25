SBS Polish

The Star of Courage for the Thai Rescuers

SBS Polish

Mr Craig Challen (left) and Dr Richard Harris (right)

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, Mr Craig Challen (left) and Dr Richard Harris (right). Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:46pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cave diving mates Richard Harris and Craig Challen and seven other Australians were rewarded for their courageous roles in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thai cave with bravery medals and Australia's highest civilian honour on Tuesday.

Published 25 July 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:46pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...