The Story of Polish Centre in Marayong

Premier Gladys Berejiklian celebrating the birthdays. Source: NSW Premier Office
Published 29 March 2019 at 3:14pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 2:23pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Recently two residents of the Polish Home in Marayong Mrs Albina Biruta and Mrs Marianna Chromiak celebrated their 105 years and 100 years. But 'Marayong' as Poles in Sydney called it, is much more that the retirement village. The story of 'Marayong' is told by Sister Lucyna Fraczek , Sister Joanna and Izabela Gendera-Bres - Koordynator Kulturalny.
