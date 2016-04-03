The Taste of Life

Father Jan Kaczkowski Source: SBS
Published 3 April 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 5:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Father Jan Kaczkowski was a doctor of moral theology and bioethics. He was the founder of St Pio palliative care hospice in Puck, Poland. He taught doctors how to talk with patients about dying.... On Easter Monday, 28th of March 2016, he lost his fight with a deadly disease - glioma brain tumor.
Published 3 April 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 5:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share