SBS Polish

The Taste of Life

SBS Polish

Father Jan Kaczkowski

Father Jan Kaczkowski Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 April 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 5:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Father Jan Kaczkowski was a doctor of moral theology and bioethics. He was the founder of St Pio palliative care hospice in Puck, Poland. He taught doctors how to talk with patients about dying.... On Easter Monday, 28th of March 2016, he lost his fight with a deadly disease - glioma brain tumor.

Published 3 April 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 5:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...