The Teaching of Human Rights

Published 23 November 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 23 November 2018 at 4:31pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
“A knowledge of human rights is one of the major ingredients of social cohesion and democracy in a diverse society like Australia" says Dr Sev Ozdowski. Dr Ozdowski is the convenor of the 9th International Conference on Human Rights Education (ICHRE) which open in Sydney on Monday 26 November.
