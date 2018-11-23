SBS Polish

The Teaching of Human Rights

Imagen de la sede de la ONU en Nueva York

Imagen de la sede de la ONU en Nueva York Source: United Nations

Published 23 November 2018
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

“A knowledge of human rights is one of the major ingredients of social cohesion and democracy in a diverse society like Australia" says Dr Sev Ozdowski. Dr Ozdowski is the convenor of the 9th International Conference on Human Rights Education (ICHRE) which open in Sydney on Monday 26 November.

