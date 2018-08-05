'The Trial of Dali' by Andrew Kolo

Part of Poster of 'The Trial of Dali' Source: Rafal Olbinski
Published 5 August 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 5 August 2018 at 4:18pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Andrew Kolo, an artist from Los Angeles (USA), the author of the play "The Trial of Dali", talks about a play. "Fantazja" Theater in Sydney will present a play this week in Zenith Theater.

