"The Trial of Dali" by Theatre Fantazja

"The trial of Dali' poster Source: Teatr Fantazja
Published 8 July 2018 at 4:18pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 4:27pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Joanna Borkowska Surucic, an Artistic Director of the Theatre Fantazja talks about the new production "The Trial of Dali" by Andrew Jacobs Kolo . The play is written and will be performed in English. For the first time iinternational cast will be joining Drama Theatre Fantazja! Music is composed by James Domeyko.
