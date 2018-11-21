SBS Polish

Published 21 November 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 22 November 2018 at 10:54pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Theatre Fantazja presents The Trial of Dali by Andrew Kolo. Joanna Borkowska-Surucic the theatre director talks about the play. The Trial of Dali is Showing this Friday 23rd November in NIDA Playhouse in Sydney. more information www.teatrfantazja.org

