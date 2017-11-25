"The true story of Solidarity and Poland today"... part 1

Andrzej Rozplochowski Source: SBS
Published 25 November 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 25 November 2017 at 4:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Andrzej Rozplochowski , Polish opposition activist during the People's Republic of Poland and one of co-creators of "Solidarity" movement visits Australia... This is a part 1 of the interview. There will be a series of meetings with A. Rozplochowski starting in Melbourne on 25 November, 6 pm at "Polana" in Healesville and 26 November, 11 am, at the Sanctuary of the Mercy of God in Keysborough.
Published 25 November 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 25 November 2017 at 4:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share