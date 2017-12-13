"The true story of Solidarity and Poland today"... part 3

Andrzej Rozplochowski Source: SBS
Published 13 December 2017 at 4:00pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 4:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Andrzej Rozplochowski , Polish opposition activist during the People's Republic of Poland and one of co-creators of "Solidarity" movement visits Australia... This is a part 3 of the interview. There will be a series of meetings with A. Rozplochowski... the last one in Brisbane on Sunday 17 December .
Published 13 December 2017 at 4:00pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 4:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share