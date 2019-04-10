The Truths and Myths about Negative Gearing

Source: Michal Brandt
Published 10 April 2019
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The recently demonised 'negative gearing' strategy is used not only by the rich but by one million average middle class Australians. While only a small percentage owns more than 2 investment properties, says financial expert Michael Brandt.
