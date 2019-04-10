SBS Polish

The Truths and Myths about Negative Gearing

Negative Gearing

Published 10 April 2019 at 4:39pm, updated 10 April 2019 at 4:56pm
By Dorota Banasiak
The recently demonised 'negative gearing' strategy is used not only by the rich but by one million average middle class Australians. While only a small percentage owns more than 2 investment properties, says financial expert Michael Brandt.

