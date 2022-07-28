SBS Polish

The Uncovered Mysteries of the Polish Children of the Maharaja Story ep.2

India - Polish children of the Maharaja

A memory/gratitude plaque of the Polish orphans who spent 4 years in India during the IIWW. Source: Jerzy Krysiak

Published 28 July 2022 at 11:32am
By Dorota Banasiak
Jurek Krysiak, a Polish volunteer from Melbourne, a traveler and researcher, reveals the unknown facts about the fate of the Polish orphans that stayed in India under the care of an Indian Maharaja during World War II. Who were the unknown influential figures who saved thousands of Polish children deported deep into the USSR? Listen to the 2nd episode.

