The Uncovered Mysteries of the Polish Children of the Maharaja Story ep.3

Jurek Krysiak, Indie.
Published 30 July 2022 at 10:28am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Jurek Krysiak, a Polish volunteer from Melbourne, a traveler and researcher, reveals the unknown facts about the fate of the Polish orphans that stayed in India under the care of an Indian Maharaja during World War II. Who were the unknown influential figures who saved thousands of Polish children deported deep into the USSR? Listen to the 3rd episode.
