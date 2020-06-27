The War That Has Never Ended.

Korean war, July 1951 Source: AP
June the 25th 1950. Seventy-five thousand soldiers from the North Korean People's Army poured across the 38th parallel, the border between North and South Korea. This invasion was the first military action of the Cold War between the West and the Communist bloc,.
Published 27 June 2020 at 1:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Anna Sadurska, Allan Lee
Source: SBS
