The wilderness and beauty of Kimberley region. Part 2
Published 18 October 2017 at 3:04pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:29pm
By Anna Sadurska
On wild beauty of Kimberley in Western Australia and the infamous story of Aboriginal insurrection. The second part interview with artist Anna Eymont.
