Published 15 November 2017 at 6:16pm, updated 15 November 2017 at 6:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Damian, a Polish language HSC student could not have his parents present at a school-organised HSC celebration held at the Polish Club in Ashfield. The club did not allow his parents to attend the event on 4th November 2017. "This was the worst day in my life", said Damian, tells his mother Sylwia Gnych. Radio SBS Polish Program contacted the Board of Directors of Ashfield Polish Club by phone and in writing requesting a response. Currently we have not received a reply. We will publish such response once we receive it.
