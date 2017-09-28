SBS Polish

Theatre 'Fantazja' Goes to NZ

Theatre 'Fantazja'

Theatre 'Fantazja' from Sydney wil take part in the celebrations of 145 anniversary of Polish Settlementin New Zealand . Source: Kaplan

Published 28 September 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 11:54am
By Dorota Banasiak
Theatre 'Fantazja' from Sydney wil take part in the celebrations of 145 anniversary of Polish Settlementin New Zealand .

