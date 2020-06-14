There can be nothing more French than Armagnac ...

Source: Supplied
Published 14 June 2020 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:15pm
By Ludwik Stomma, Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fascinating story of Armagnac described in "Lives of playful sentences" by the anthropologist prof. Ludwik Stomma. We present archival recordings of fragments of the book, interpreted by Andrzej Siedlecki.
Published 14 June 2020 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:15pm
By Ludwik Stomma, Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share