"Therese Raquin"

Play "Therese Raquin"

Play "Therese Raquin"

Published 9 July 2017 at 4:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Marta Kaczmarek, an Australian actress of Polish origin, talks about her role in the adaptation of Emil Zola's novel "Therese Raquin".

Play "Therese Raquin" adapted from the Emile Zola novel by Gary Abrahams. A Dirty Pretty Theatre & Critical Stages Production.

 

Melbourne:

Thursday 13/07.17 - Wyndham Cultural Centre, Werribee - 8.00pm

Friday 14/07/17 - Whitehorse Centre, Nunawading - 8.00pm (Post Show Q&A)

Saturday 15/07/17 - Whitehorse Centre, Nunawading - 2.00pm

Saturday 15/07/17 - Whitehorse Centre, Nunawading - 8.00pm

 

Sydney:

Friday 21/07/17 - Q Theatre, Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith - 11am

Friday 21/07/17 - Q Theatre, Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith - 7.30pm

Saturday 22/07/17 - Q Theatre, Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith - 2.00pm

Saturday 22/07/17 - Q Theatre, Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith - 7.30pm

 

Tour ends in Woga Woga on the 26/07/17

 





