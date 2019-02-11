SBS Polish

These Magnificent Bees

Honey

Published 11 February 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 11 February 2019 at 4:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
How the bee’s colonies function and what is the beehive’s hierarchy? Also on the disease that decimates the world beehives but not Australian’s ones. 2nd part of the interview with Polish beekeeper who visits Australia and New Zealand’ apiarists.

