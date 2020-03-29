SBS PolishOther ways to listen They closed our clubs and meeting places...Play09:39SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: iStockphotoGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.7MB)Published 29 March 2020 at 5:09pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:54pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Bozena Iwanowska, Manager of the Polish Community Services 'Polcare' talks about how Polish seniors will interact between each other during the coronavirus epidemic in Australia.Published 29 March 2020 at 5:09pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:54pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAvailable in other languageshttps://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/video/1719693379738Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video w linku powyżej By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.ShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...