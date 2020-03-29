SBS Polish

They closed our clubs and meeting places...

Published 29 March 2020 at 5:09pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:54pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Bozena Iwanowska, Manager of the Polish Community Services 'Polcare' talks about how Polish seniors will interact between each other during the coronavirus epidemic in Australia.

Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video w linku powyżej 

By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.

