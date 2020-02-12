SBS Polish

Things to know about CGT when moving overseas

Published 12 February 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 9:52am
By Dorota Banasiak
Those who have moved for their dream retirement to Poland and have left a home in Australia may be subject to 'an enrichment tax' CGT from July 1, 2020. About the new tax changes - a financial adviser Michał Bradt.

The information discussed in this material is for a general reference only and does not take into account individual situations, needs or goals of individual persons. The circumstances of each person are different and you should contact your financial advisor directly to consider whether these concepts apply to your particular circumstances.
