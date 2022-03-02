Thousands of Ukrainian refugees seek refuge in Poland

It's estimated almost 500,000 refugees are fleeing Ukraine. Here is where they are headed. Source: SBS
Published 2 March 2022 at 3:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Since the first day of Russian invasion into Ukraine it's estimated that by 28 February almost 281,000 refugees, mainly women and children, gained entry to Poland, 500,000 in total fled Ukraine.
