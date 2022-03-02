SBS Polish

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees seek refuge in Poland

SBS Polish

Map of Ukraine Refugees Movement

It's estimated almost 500,000 refugees are fleeing Ukraine. Here is where they are headed. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2022 at 3:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS

Since the first day of Russian invasion into Ukraine it's estimated that by 28 February almost 281,000 refugees, mainly women and children, gained entry to Poland, 500,000 in total fled Ukraine.

Published 2 March 2022 at 3:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022