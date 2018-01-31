Tightening therules around superannuation?

SBS Polish

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Michael Gannon poses for a portrait at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Michael Gannon. Source: AAP

Published 1 February 2018 at 10:15am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Myles Morgan
Available in other languages

People are dipping into their superannuation to pay for things like financial hardship and weight loss surgeries. The government is asking the health sector whether Australians should be allowed early access to their superannuation.

