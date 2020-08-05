SBS Polish

TikTok - Threat of Foreign Interference in Australia?

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is the subject of growing security concerns.

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is the subject of growing security concerns. Source: AAP

Published 5 August 2020 at 4:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Hall
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

TikTok has become the subject of security concerns. A Senate Inquiry will decide if it represents a threat of foreign interference in Australia. President Donald Trump says it is a potential threat to US national security.

