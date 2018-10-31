SBS Polish

“Time for Heroes”

'TIme for Heroes'

Source: The Pilecki Project Committee

Published 31 October 2018 at 1:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
The exhibition "Time for Heroes" organized by the Pilecki Project Committee together with the Union of Former Political Prisoners will be open in WA Parliament in Perth on November 9 at 11.00 am. More in the conversation with Mr Henryk Sawicki from the Union of Former Political Prisoners.

