SBS Polish

To Follow Your Dreams.... to Hollywood

SBS Polish

Andy Kolo

Source: Andy Kolo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 21 October 2019 at 11:06am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An inspiring a tale of life’s choices, a story of following your dreams and passion, ... Andrzej Kołodziej is a painter, playwright, author of an acclaimed theater play "The Trial of Dali". An artist now known in Hollywood as Andy Kolo, was born and educated in Poland. He has been creatively working abroad for over 40 years.

Published 18 October 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 21 October 2019 at 11:06am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...