"Too Old for Fairy Tales" - movie review

Netflix - Too old for fairy tales

Source: Netflix - Too old for fairy tales

Published 25 July 2022 at 6:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
The movie "Too Old for Fairy Tales" for the whole family is available on Netflix and is not a story about the disastrous effects of love for video games. It is more about the fact that in both the real and the virtual world, the most effective recipe for victory is to constantly work on yourself.

