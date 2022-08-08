SBS Polish

"Top Gun: Maverick" - movie review

Tom Cruise

Source: Flickr / Credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Published 8 August 2022 at 5:09pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
The sequel to "Top Gun" was very positively received by the audience. The new aviation film got a standing ovation in Cannes. Top Gun: Maverick grossed $ 134 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise's long career.

Top Gun- recenzja filmowa
