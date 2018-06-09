SBS Polish

'Tower. A Bright Day’

Source: Sydney Film Festival

Published 9 June 2018 at 3:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Jagoda Szelc’s debut ‘Tower. A Bright Day’ - ‘Wieza. Jasny Dzien’ – is screening at the Sydney Film Festival on Saturday 9 June and Monday 11 June. The thriller is set in a Polish village where family drama and it’s secrets keep you guessing… Jagoda Szelc was born and studied at the Academy of Art and Design in Wrocław and the Film School in Lodz. ‘Tower. A Bright Day’ was awarded at Gdynia Film Festival and played at Berlinale.

