Trade spat with China

罗伊研究所的一项调查显示，受访者对中国的信任度已下降至23％。 Source: Getty
Published 16 May 2020 at 6:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Anna Sadurska, Pablo Vinales, Jennifer Scherer
Source: SBS
Four abattoirs in Australia have now been banned from exporting beef to China, becoming the front line of what some fear could turn into a trade war.
