Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Meet the traveler Marcin Obalek at events :



In Melbourne ... May 11, at 17:00 at the Europa café (99 Koornang Road), in Carnegie



In Dandenong ... May 1 , at 10:00 at the Polish Adventist church, at 100 James street in Dandenong



In Sydney ... May 20, at 14:00 at the Polish Club in Bankstown.