"Trio Laetare"

Magdalena, Kasia, Ania

Magdalena, Kasia, Ania

Published 23 October 2016 at 4:28pm, updated 23 October 2016 at 5:02pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Magdalena, Kasia and Ania talks about their passion for music and singing ...and how their artistic souls met in Australia.

Concert by "Trio Laetare"

Saturday, October 29th, at 16:00

Polish Marian Shrine

6 Aberfeldie St. Essendon (Aberfeldie)

