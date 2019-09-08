'Trivia night' by Polish Cinema in Australia

Poster Source: SBS
Malgorzata Blaszczyk - artist and the winner of the competition Source: SBS
Published 8 September 2019 at 3:41pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages
Polish Cinema in Australia hosted a 'Trivia Night' where the winner of the competition for the best poster design of 'Polish Film Festival in Australia' was announced.
