SBS Polish

'Trivia night' by Polish Cinema in Australia

SBS Polish

Malgorzata Blaszczyk

Malgorzata Blaszczyk - artist and the winner of the competition Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:41pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Polish Cinema in Australia hosted a 'Trivia Night' where the winner of the competition for the best poster design of 'Polish Film Festival in Australia' was announced.

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:41pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Poster
Poster Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...