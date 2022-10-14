SBS Polish

The situation in Ukraine - summary 14 October 2022

SBS Polish

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 06 October 2022, amid Russia's military invasion. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/EPA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 2:17pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Current report and information on the situation in Ukraine by SBS Polish.

Published 14 October 2022 at 2:17pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Wiadomości SBS

SBS News in Polish, 14 October 2022

SBS Polish News

Wiadomości - 13 października 2022 - SBS News Flash

teresa towpik.jpg

What is the role of non-conventional medicine in cancer treatment?

teresa towpik.jpg

Medycyna 'ponad-konwencjonalna' w leczeniu raka