SBS Polish

Ukraine Conflict - summary 20 March, 2022

SBS Polish

Refugees from Ukraine

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2022 at 4:46pm
Source: SBS

The most recent information about the situation in Ukraine, a short report prepared by SBS Polish.

Published 20 March 2022 at 4:46pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022