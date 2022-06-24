SBS Polish

Ukrainian refugee children at the Polish School Didasko in Warsaw

Published 24 June 2022 at 4:06pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
At the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Joanna Białobrzeska admitted 28 students to the school and hired 8 teachers from Ukraine. The principal of Didasko School, Joanna Białobrzeska is an author of highly valued curricula, educational books and textbooks for children. Part two of Joanna Białobrzeska's conversation about the traumatic experiences of children from Ukraine.

