SBS Polish

Ukrainian refugees arriving in Australia

SBS Polish

Ukrainians arriving in Australia.

Igor and Valyntyna. Ukrainians in Australia who recently managed to escape the war in Ukraine. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2022 at 3:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dom Vukovic, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS

Ukrainians arriving in Australia say they have been touched by the warm welcome from the Australian community, but their journey to settle in has come with challenges. The families and community groups providing support are urging the government to ensure the new arrivals can access what they need.

Published 18 March 2022 at 3:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dom Vukovic, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022