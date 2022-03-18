Ukrainian refugees arriving in Australia

Igor and Valyntyna. Ukrainians in Australia who recently managed to escape the war in Ukraine. Source: SBS
Published 18 March 2022 at 3:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dom Vukovic, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Ukrainians arriving in Australia say they have been touched by the warm welcome from the Australian community, but their journey to settle in has come with challenges. The families and community groups providing support are urging the government to ensure the new arrivals can access what they need.
