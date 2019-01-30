Use Your Head - When Choosing Superannuation p2

"The content presented in this audio material is of general nature only and does not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals. The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the topics discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "
Source: Michal Brandt
Published 30 January 2019 at 5:04pm, updated 30 January 2019 at 5:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Your Financial Future part2 - How to choose the best suited to your needs superannuation fund, explains financial advisor Michal Brandt. In this episode - all about your fund's operational costs.
Published 30 January 2019 at 5:04pm, updated 30 January 2019 at 5:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share