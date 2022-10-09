SBS Polish

Victiorian Week of History and Days of Sir Edmund Strzelecki in Corryong

Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, prezes Kościuszko Heritage Inc. przekazuje dar dla Muzeum w Corryong na ręce dyrektora muzeum RAY WATERS, OAM Credit: Bogumiła Filip

Published 9 October 2022 at 4:02pm, updated 9 October 2022 at 5:58pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Report by Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, President of Kościuszko Heritage Inc. from the celebrations related to the Victorian History Week and the Peter Edmund Strzelecki Days in Corryong. A joint event Kościuszko Heritage Inc. and Corryong Museum and The Upper Murray Historic Society. In the first part of correspondence, Ernestyna talks about the meeting of honorary personalities and about the concert of Krzysztof Małek.

Wiktoriański Tydzień Historii i Dni Piotra Edmunda Strzeleckiego w Corryong

